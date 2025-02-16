Centerpoint Advisory Group Takes $2.02 Million Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Centerpoint Advisory Group acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,000. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers accounts for about 1.9% of Centerpoint Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,326,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,528,000 after acquiring an additional 953,708 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,796.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,803,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,823,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687,924 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,230,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,720,000 after purchasing an additional 596,099 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,675,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,224,000 after purchasing an additional 35,479 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,639,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,095,000 after purchasing an additional 28,765 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance

RDVY stock opened at $62.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $51.39 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.18 and a 200-day moving average of $59.97.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.2956 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

