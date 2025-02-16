Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Makes New Investment in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,519,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,253,664,000 after buying an additional 361,416 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,930,301,000 after buying an additional 42,678 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,230,626,000 after buying an additional 133,838 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 776,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,174,000 after buying an additional 328,203 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 322,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $297,799,000 after buying an additional 15,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR opened at $684.93 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $546.71 and a one year high of $959.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $630.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $750.63.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 80.95%. On average, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 16.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total transaction of $4,913,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,242,209.70. This represents a 30.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,066,400. The trade was a 4.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $880.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $900.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $866.17.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Articles

