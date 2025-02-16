Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Buys 285 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for 0.9% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,318.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,249.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,195.62. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $947.49 and a 1 year high of $1,350.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 166.88% and a net margin of 14.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 44.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORLY. Mizuho lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,305.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,390.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at O'Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total value of $734,442.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,849. This trade represents a 46.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,325.00, for a total value of $662,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,375. This represents a 64.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,394. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

