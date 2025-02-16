Next Level Wealth Planning LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Next Level Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VDC. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $221.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $193.37 and a 1-year high of $224.40.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

