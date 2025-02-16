Ellis Investment Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises about 0.8% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Genworth Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Genworth Financial Inc now owns 465,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 54,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $72.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.88 and a 200 day moving average of $71.17. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $62.53 and a 52 week high of $75.14.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

