Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,106 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,046,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $962,000. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,167,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,974,000 after buying an additional 25,317 shares during the period. Squire Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 931,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,222,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $277,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $35.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $29.89 and a 12 month high of $36.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.62.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

