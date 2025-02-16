Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (VPV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on February 28th

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0667 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $11.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.87.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

