Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (VPV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on February 28th

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0667 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.7 %
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $11.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.87.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.