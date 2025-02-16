ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:CNOB)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

ConnectOne Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.3% annually over the last three years. ConnectOne Bancorp has a payout ratio of 22.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ConnectOne Bancorp to earn $3.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.1%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

CNOB opened at $26.86 on Friday. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $29.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 6.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNOB has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

