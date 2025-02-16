MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0196 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 31.2% annually over the last three years.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance

MIN stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $2.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average is $2.71.

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

