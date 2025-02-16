Montag A & Associates Inc. Decreases Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Vivid Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at $2,191,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $550,000. Myriad Asset Management US LP bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $1,283,000. Quaero Capital S.A. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 7,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $313.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $399.00 to $398.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $374.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $328.00 price target (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.50.

PWR stock opened at $285.13 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $206.58 and a one year high of $365.88. The firm has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.61, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.38%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

