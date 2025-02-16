Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 532,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,100 shares during the quarter. Veritex makes up about 2.6% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned 0.98% of Veritex worth $14,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,064,000 after purchasing an additional 18,185 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Veritex by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 45,787 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 24.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 631,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,618,000 after acquiring an additional 122,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 4.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VBTX opened at $26.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.38. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $31.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.54.

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Veritex had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 7.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VBTX. Hovde Group upgraded Veritex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Veritex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Veritex from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Veritex from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

