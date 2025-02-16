Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU) Shares Bought by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGMU. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 268.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $27.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.19.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.0626 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.