American Financial Advisors LLC Sells 14,969 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

American Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,969 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines makes up approximately 1.2% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $8,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Myriad Asset Management US LP bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,539,000. Constant Guidance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $452,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5,021.9% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 7,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on DAL. StockNews.com upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, November 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.22.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 2.1 %

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $65.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.53. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.29 and a 12 month high of $69.98.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 6,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $447,271.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,455.04. This represents a 40.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 91,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $6,405,943.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,721,357.15. This represents a 17.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,886 shares of company stock worth $11,116,463. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

