American Financial Advisors LLC Has $38.11 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

American Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 5.4% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. American Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $38,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 68.4% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VBK opened at $290.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $288.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.17. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $233.00 and a 1 year high of $304.59.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.