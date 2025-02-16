Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.13-3.33 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.21. Portland General Electric also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.130-3.330 EPS.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of POR opened at $41.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $39.49 and a one year high of $49.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.58 and a 200 day moving average of $45.73.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on POR shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Portland General Electric from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

