VeraBank N.A. Sells 188 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

VeraBank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Peoples Bank KS increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 3,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 10,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock opened at $225.97 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $191.34 and a 52 week high of $244.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.