JNBA Financial Advisors Purchases 2,043 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $5,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,883,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,540,000 after buying an additional 362,700 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 172,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after acquiring an additional 74,017 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $3,135,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 121,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,260,000 after purchasing an additional 35,059 shares during the period. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,758,000.

Shares of ESGD opened at $81.87 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $74.08 and a one year high of $85.04. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.06 and a 200-day moving average of $79.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.0051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

