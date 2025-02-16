JNBA Financial Advisors Has $4.24 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

JNBA Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 24,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $164.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.66 and a fifty-two week high of $176.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.47.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

