SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Sold by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF comprises about 1.0% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.33% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $10,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDYG. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 189.2% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MDYG stock opened at $89.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $78.60 and a 1-year high of $95.51.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.