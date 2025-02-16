Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Has $291,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX)

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $441,000. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 520,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,183,000 after acquiring an additional 23,472 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,714,000 after acquiring an additional 12,399 shares during the period.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $52.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.52 and its 200 day moving average is $53.32. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $51.56 and a one year high of $54.48.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.8692 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85.

The Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed exposure to the broad fixed income space outside the US. It holds foreign debt securities, of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years, with the objective of maximizing total returns.

