JNBA Financial Advisors Has $12.90 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

JNBA Financial Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,686 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.3% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $106,724,000. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,311.0% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,137,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,993 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,570.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,032,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,397 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,671,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,526 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8,134.7% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,445 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $45.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.35. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.