MN Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG)

MN Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,070 shares during the period. MN Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA BBAG opened at $45.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.13. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $47.72.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

