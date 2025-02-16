J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC Sells 585 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $5,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 260.0% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Baird R W downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective (up from $107.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.62.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Down 0.2 %

ITCI opened at $127.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.92 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.80 and a 200-day moving average of $87.97. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $128.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 51,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $4,375,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,834,228.20. This trade represents a 4.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Featured Articles

