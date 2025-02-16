Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel Boosts Holdings in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT)

Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel raised its holdings in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the quarter. NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel owned 0.27% of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 1,440,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,434,000 after purchasing an additional 163,060 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,000,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,223,000 after purchasing an additional 51,904 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 655,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,738,000 after purchasing an additional 12,906 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 410,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,106,000 after purchasing an additional 15,722 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 406,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,772,000 after purchasing an additional 149,508 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MMIT opened at $24.14 on Friday. NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF has a 1 year low of $23.76 and a 1 year high of $24.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.30.

The IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide enhanced total-return potential by investing mainly in investment-grade, AMT-free US municipal bonds with duration between 3-10 years.

