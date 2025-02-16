Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Has $6.19 Million Holdings in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NASDAQ:UYLD)

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NASDAQ:UYLD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the period. Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF comprises about 3.1% of Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF worth $6,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UYLD. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 452.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 29,863 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 7,702 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 159,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 149,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 56,792 shares during the period.

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ UYLD opened at $51.21 on Friday. Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.19.

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.1979 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

