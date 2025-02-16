BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Sold by Tcfg Wealth Management LLC

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,754,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,721,000 after purchasing an additional 320,217 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,682,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,938,000 after purchasing an additional 26,130 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,408,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,919,000 after purchasing an additional 448,467 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 746,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,105,000 after purchasing an additional 168,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 716,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $106.72 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.70 and a 1 year high of $136.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.74.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

