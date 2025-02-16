Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,550 shares during the period. Viper Energy accounts for approximately 0.9% of Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Viper Energy by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 268,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,165,000 after acquiring an additional 16,172 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Viper Energy by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $3,804,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Viper Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Viper Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Viper Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

Viper Energy stock opened at $49.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.03 and a 1-year high of $56.76. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.21.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This is an increase from Viper Energy’s previous dividend of $0.22. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

VNOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Viper Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised Viper Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Viper Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Viper Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Viper Energy from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VNOM

About Viper Energy

(Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.