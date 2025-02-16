Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel Raises Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $4,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 42,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 42,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $35.69 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.27.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.