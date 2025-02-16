MN Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,220 Shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

MN Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HELO. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 285.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 315,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,314,000 after buying an additional 233,895 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HELO opened at $63.42 on Friday. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a one year low of $54.24 and a one year high of $63.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.84 million, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.56.

About JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

