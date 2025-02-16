Opes Wealth Management LLC Buys 527 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1,351.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 161,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,036,000 after purchasing an additional 150,107 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 37,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hickory Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $419,000. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Unilever Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $54.89 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.46 and a 12-month high of $65.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.30.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.4674 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

