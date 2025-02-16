Portsmouth Square (OTCMKTS:PRSI) Issues Earnings Results

Portsmouth Square (OTCMKTS:PRSI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($5.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $9.97 million for the quarter.

Portsmouth Square Stock Up 0.3 %

PRSI opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average of $1.58. Portsmouth Square has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.01.

About Portsmouth Square

Portsmouth Square, Inc owns and operates a hotel under the Hilton brand in San Francisco, California. Its hotel property consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, and related facilities, including a five-level underground parking garage. The company was incorporated in 1967 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

