Portsmouth Square (OTCMKTS:PRSI) Issues Earnings Results

Portsmouth Square (OTCMKTS:PRSI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($5.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $9.97 million for the quarter.
Portsmouth Square Stock Up 0.3 %
PRSI opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average of $1.58. Portsmouth Square has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.01.
About Portsmouth Square
