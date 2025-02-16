Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of EMX Royalty by 26.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 21.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMX has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on EMX Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of EMX Royalty in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

EMX Royalty Trading Down 2.1 %

EMX Royalty stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.81 million, a P/E ratio of -45.75 and a beta of 0.81. EMX Royalty Co. has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 13.15, a current ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, nickel, cobalt, molybdenum, and iron deposits, as well as battery, precious, and base metals.

