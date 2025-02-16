Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 6,474 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,474 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,468,000 after buying an additional 52,434 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 80,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity High Dividend ETF stock opened at $51.68 on Friday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $43.10 and a 52-week high of $52.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

