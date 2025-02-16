Opes Wealth Management LLC Sells 924 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Opes Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swmg LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $133.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.59. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $108.40 and a one year high of $134.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.408 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

