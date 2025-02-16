American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT) Issues Earnings Results

American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $330 billion for the quarter.
American Battery Technology Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ABAT opened at $1.38 on Friday. American Battery Technology has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $112.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of -2.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.24.
American Battery Technology Company Profile
