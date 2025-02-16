433 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Acquired by Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VBR stock opened at $203.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $177.15 and a twelve month high of $219.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.19.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

