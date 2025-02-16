Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by One Plus One Wealth Management LLC

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.0 %

XOM stock opened at $108.17 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $100.60 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.78 and its 200 day moving average is $114.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $475.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on XOM shares. Argus upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.