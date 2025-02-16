Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSP. Alpha Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.3% in the third quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $181.08 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $158.83 and a 12-month high of $188.16. The stock has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.88.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

