Short Interest in Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Grows By 26.9%

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 757,900 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the January 15th total of 597,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 261.3 days.
Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Price Performance
Shares of Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average of $2.34. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.01.
Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Company Profile
