Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Short Interest Up 6.4% in January

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,700 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the January 15th total of 182,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 484.3 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

BDRFF opened at $137.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.28. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $124.16 and a twelve month high of $162.19.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

