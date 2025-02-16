Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Short Interest Up 6.4% in January

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,700 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the January 15th total of 182,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 484.3 days.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
BDRFF opened at $137.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.28. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $124.16 and a twelve month high of $162.19.
About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
