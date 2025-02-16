Short Interest in Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Declines By 11.6%

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the January 15th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 351,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Cannabix Technologies Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BLOZF opened at $0.34 on Friday. Cannabix Technologies has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.31. The stock has a market cap of $39.15 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.84.
Cannabix Technologies Company Profile
