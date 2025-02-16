Anson Capital Inc. Sells 305 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Anson Capital Inc. reduced its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 61,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 31,782 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 9,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 160.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 26,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 16,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter.

BATS NOBL opened at $101.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.56. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.5863 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

