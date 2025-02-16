Congress Asset Management Co. Purchases 1,235,994 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 181.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,916,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235,994 shares during the period. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet comprises about 1.4% of Congress Asset Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Congress Asset Management Co. owned approximately 3.13% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $210,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 337.0% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $77,000.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OLLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.07.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Shares of OLLI opened at $108.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.50 and a 200-day moving average of $99.99. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $120.03. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $517.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James J. Comitale sold 5,325 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total transaction of $606,783.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,803. The trade was a 62.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 4,032 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total transaction of $413,320.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,940,982. The trade was a 7.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,771 shares of company stock valued at $9,650,832. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Free Report)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.