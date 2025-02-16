Roxbury Financial LLC Takes $60,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.3% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,168.1% in the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $53.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $61.10. The stock has a market cap of $109.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.21 and its 200 day moving average is $54.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently -56.11%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

