NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stake Boosted by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 915.4% during the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $287.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.45.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $224.14 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $198.21 and a one year high of $296.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.16 and a 200-day moving average of $228.34. The company has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.73%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.