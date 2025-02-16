Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Takes Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 2,200.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in ResMed in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 55.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RMD. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ResMed from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ResMed from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ResMed from $270.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.73.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $232.93 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.56 and a 12 month high of $263.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.47. The firm has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.70.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 26.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 25.03%.

In other news, insider Justin Leong sold 6,160 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.09, for a total value of $1,497,434.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,279,428.62. This trade represents a 22.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.65, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,951,201.70. This trade represents a 2.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,307 shares of company stock worth $4,403,180. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

