Spinnaker Trust Boosts Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Spinnaker Trust grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 38,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 5,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.39.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $79.68 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $265.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.10.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $20.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

