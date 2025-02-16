Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $204,000 Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 41,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 953.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 12,608 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

ILCG stock opened at $93.51 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $70.48 and a twelve month high of $94.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.77 and its 200-day moving average is $86.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.