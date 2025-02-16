Anson Capital Inc. Makes New $7.92 Million Investment in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR)

Anson Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 158,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,919,000. Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF accounts for 6.9% of Anson Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Anson Capital Inc. owned about 1.82% of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 42.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $549,000.

FLDR stock opened at $50.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.14.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

The Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (FLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market-value-weighted index of US investment-grade floating-rate bonds and fixed-rate Treasury notes with a target portfolio duration of less than one year.

