Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Carlyle Credit Income Fund alerts:

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE CCIF opened at $7.86 on Friday. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $8.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average of $8.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Carlyle Credit Income Fund ( NYSE:CCIF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

In other news, Director Joan Y. Mccabe acquired 18,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.02 per share, for a total transaction of $144,993.58. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,471.16. This represents a 147.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Carlyle Credit Income Fund in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on Carlyle Credit Income Fund

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.